EarthHuman World

Rockfall at Yosemite’s El Capitan caught on video

Posted by
Dave Adalian
and
February 27, 2023

British tourist: ‘It was mad!’

A visitor to Yosemite National Park in California caught on video the moment on February 20, 2023 that a piece of El Capitan – an iconic 3,000-foot (914-meter) granite monolith – came crashing down.

British tourist Alex J. Wood was in Yosemite Valley at the base of El Capitan with his camera already in hand, when the rockfall started.

Wood, who happened to be taking photos at the time and captured the final portion of the rock’s fall on video, described the experience for the Los Angeles Times:

I couldn’t believe what I saw. It looked like a giant oversized grand piano falling in slow motion … It was mad.

A spokesman for the park commented the dislodged rock was between 1,000 and 2,000 cubic yards (764 and 1,528 cubic meters) in size.

The Times reported no one was injured by the initial cascade of stone and debris. More rocks fell that night (the night of February 20, 2023), and officials temporarily closed the park’s main road as a precaution.

Currently, however, all of Yosemite National Park is closed due to severe weather conditions. Its website says it will be closed through March 1, 2023.

The rockfall happened during ‘firefall’

Every year in February, Yosemite National Park receives thousands visitors due to the phenomenon of “firefall” at Horsetail Falls. EarthSky community member Mike Mezeul II described firefall this way:

For two weeks out of the year, a spectacular event known as the firefall takes place within Yosemite National Park. Hundreds if not thousands of photographers flock to the valley in hopes of capturing the elusive moment, that is, if the weather, snow and light cooperate. If Yosemite receives an ample amount of snowfall throughout the winter, and if the western horizon stays clear, the last few minutes of daylight fall perfectly upon Horsetail Falls and illuminate it in a vibrant orange and red. The waterfall glows so fiercely that it appears to be on fire.

See Mike Mezeul II’s 2019 image of firefall

Here’s the National Park Service’s description of firefall.

In 2023, firefall happened between February 10 and February 27.

The rockfall took place near the site of firefall. The scree dropped from Horsetail Fall, a feature on the east face of El Capitan about 1,000 feet (304 meters) above the valley floor.

Following the excitement of the rockfall, Wood managed to capture the firefall phenomenon, as the setting sun illuminated Horsetail Falls on February 20, 2023. He shared the moment via Instagram:

Rockfalls frequent, sometimes dangerous at Yosemite

While no one was injured by the rockfall, a Welsh tourist was killed and his wife injured during a similar incident in September of 2017.

The NPS warns rockfalls are frequent at Yosemite, though they don’t usually cause injuries:

Rockfalls are a common occurrence in Yosemite Valley and the park records about 80 rockfalls per year, though many more rockfalls go unreported. The rockfall from El Capitan (in September 2017) was similar in size and extent compared with other rockfalls throughout the park, though it is not typical that there are victims.

Bottom line: A visitor had a video camera handy during a rockfall at Yosemite’s El Capitan on February 20, 2023. It happened during the annual firefall at Horsetail Falls. No one was injured.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
February 27, 2023
 in 
Earth

Dave Adalian

View Articles
About the Author:
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night as a naked-eye observer. A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent. Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Dave Adalian

View All
Chinese Mars rover not moving. Is it kaput?
February 25, 2023
Stranded ISS crew: New spacecraft launched
February 24, 2023
Starship fires (almost) all her engines
February 9, 2023
Is a space junk disaster inevitable? Another close call
February 8, 2023