Record temps as extreme heat hits worldwide

Record temps in summer 2023

The summer of 2023 in the Northern Hemisphere is off the charts, literally. With this in mind, we’ve collected some of the recent temperature records for you here. And it’s only mid-July. Indeed, with half of the summer left, we can expect new soaring temperature records to continue. For now, NASA has scheduled a press conference – to be held on July 20, 2023 – to discuss the extreme weather that’s happening around the globe.

Leadership and climate experts from across NASA will meet at 4pm ET (1600 UTC) Thursday, July 20, to discuss recent extreme weather events, from flooding to record-breaking heatwaves. Follow the link for info and media accreditation: https://t.co/xiSujYCw1W pic.twitter.com/Ro5NAA8aYy — NASA (@NASA) July 19, 2023

North American records

The southern tier of states may be used to hot weather, but this summer is at another level. To be sure, not only are they breaking high temperatures, they’re also breaking records for the number of days the highs persist. For example, Phoenix, Arizona, set a record for the longest span of days with highs above 110 F (43.3 C). They reached 20 days (the old record was 18 days from 1974) from June 30 to July 19 and counting. In addition, on July 19, 2023, Phoenix had its highest low temperature ever of 97 F (36.1 C).

Miami, Florida, hit a record for 38 days with a heat index above 100 F. In fact, the NWS issued its first ever excessive heat advisory for Miami on July 17, 2023.

El Paso, Texas, crushed their record of consecutive days with triple digit heat. As of now, the city is currently at 34 days straight and counting. Las Cruces, New Mexico, also just broke its record of consecutive days in triple digit heat, at 18 days and counting.

The hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth was 134 F (56.6 C) in Death Valley, California, from 1913. However, the hottest reliably recorded high temperature was 130 F (54.4 C), also in Death Valley, which it hit both in August 2020 and July 2021. In this case, the National Park’s highest temperature came just shy of tying the record on July 16, hitting 128 F (53.3 C).

Death Valley at 1 am this morning was a mind-boggling 120°F (49°C), before bottoming out at 105°F (40.6°C) at 7 am. One of the hottest nights in Earth's recorded history. pic.twitter.com/810DwdbExs — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 17, 2023

A heatwave in Europe

Europe has been enduring a heatwave for much of July. On July 18, 2023, Rome, Italy, experienced its highest temperature in recorded history. The mercury hit 42.9 C, or 109 F. In contrast, the previous high was 105 F. In addition, Sicily got up to a baking 46.3 C (115 F). Figueres, Spain, also hit a new high record of 45.3 C (113 F), a record for the Catalonia region of Spain.

(2) European Heat Wave:

Today exceptional 46.7C at Nuraminis in Sardinia is the new 2023 European highest All time records: SPAIN

44.2 Malaga AP tied

40.8 Ceuta FRANCE

39.2 Cannes ITALY

46.2 Decimomannu

43.0 Olbia ALBANIA

40.4 Durres pic.twitter.com/ir8aWIfvzT — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) July 19, 2023

? What a contrast to this day last year The 18th July 2022 saw Wales set a new national temperature record of 37.1°C Today's top temperature at Hawarden Airport was over 20 degrees Celsius lower! pic.twitter.com/OlYpKwAjwM — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2023

High temperatures in Asia

China’s highest recorded temperature on record came on July 16, 2023, with 52.2 C (126 F) in Sanbao. It was also the hottest temperature ever recorded north of 40 degrees latitude. In comparison, the new record tops the country’s previous all-time high by 1.7 C (3 F). Beijing, China’s capital, has suffered through a record-breaking four weeks of temperatures above 35 C (95 F). This fells the 23-year-old record of 26 consecutive days of temperatures above 35 C (95 F).

The Persian Gulf International Airport located in Iran had a heat index of 152 F (66.7 C) on July 16, 2023. Remember that the heat index is the “feels like” temperature and not the actual air temperature.

Introducing wet bulb temperatures

Have you heard of wet bulb temperatures? If you haven’t yet, you will.

Meteorologists are beginning to speak of wet bulb temperatures. It’s a unit of measurement, a way to take into account both temperature and humidity. Now, wet bulb temperatures are becoming increasingly important in our warming world, because they indicate temperatures in relation to what the human body can bear.

Consider that humans cool themselves by sweating. If the temperature is too high, relative to humidity – in other words, if the wet bulb temperature is too high – a human being can’t survive in the open air. And, research suggests that – for some parts of Earth, and for short periods at a time – we might already be nearing the threshold values for human survivability, in terms of temperature and humidity.

So, what is the “threshold” or “critical” wet bulb temperature for humans? That’s considered to be the point at which a healthy person could survive outside for only six hours. This is usually considered to be 95 F (35 C), which is approximately equivalent to an air temperature of 104 F (40 C) with a relative humidity of 75%.

As you can see, we’re dangerously close to that threshold wet bulb temperature already.

Read more: What is wet-bulb temperature? And what it means in a warming world

Record temps endanger coral reefs

And, it’s not just the air and land that have been baking in the northern summer of 2023.

Sensors in the waters off the coast of Florida have seen higher-than-average temperatures, too. According to NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch, the coral reefs in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico are under an Alert Level 2, the highest category. Coral reefs in this region are facing bleaching threats due to stress from the hot waters.

Derek Manzello, director of Coral Reef Watch, explained why bleaching is a concern in the warm waters off Florida:

If ocean temperatures are higher than the maximum monthly average, for a month or more, especially during the warmest part of the year – even by as little as 1-2 degrees Celsius (2-3 degrees Fahrenheit) – corals will experience bleaching.

Bleached coral doesn’t necessarily mean its dead. Manzello said:

Corals can recover from bleaching if the heat stress subsides, but the corals that are able to recover frequently have impaired growth and reproduction, and are susceptible to disease for two to four years after recovery … If the heat stress does not subside, the coral will die.

You can read more about the coral reef situation here.

Scientists with the AOML Coral Program, UMiami, and CIMAS, outplanted corals at a long-term monitoring and research site in January 2023 and went back last week (July 2023) to find that several of the corals have bleached. Learn more here: https://t.co/6MijKvLwem pic.twitter.com/O3j2ZsVs7S — NOAA Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Lab (@NOAA_AOML) July 17, 2023

Bottom line: Areas all around the Northern Hemisphere are suffering through record temperatures as the summer of 2023 brings extreme heat.