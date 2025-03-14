NOAA issues rare high risk for storms in the Southeast

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare high risk for severe weather for the southeastern U.S., sometimes called Dixie Alley, for March 15, 2025. Parts of Mississippi and Alabama are in the bull’s-eye for strong storms and deadly tornadoes. This is only the third time NOAA has issued a high risk one day out (what it calls the Day 2 outlook).

The last time NOAA issued a Day 2 high risk was in 2012, more than a decade ago. And the other time was in 2006. The storms that sprang to life on these two days became infamous. They generated 47 tornadoes in 2006 and 83 tornadoes in 2012.

The pink region on the map above means that if you are in that area, you have a 30% chance on tornadoes within 25 miles of you. Make your preparations now. Make sure you stay informed of the changing weather situation on Saturday, March 15. And know where you can go for safety if you are in a tornado-warned area.

NOAA’s message

Here is the message from NOAA as of midday on Friday, March 14:

A tornado outbreak is likely on Saturday across the central Gulf Coast States and Deep South into the Tennessee Valley. Numerous significant tornadoes, some of which should be long-track and potentially violent, are expected on Saturday afternoon and evening. The most dangerous tornado threat should begin across eastern Louisiana and Mississippi during the late morning to afternoon, spread across Alabama late day into the evening, and reach western parts of the Florida Panhandle and Georgia Saturday night.

Bottom line: NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare high risk outlook for severe weather in the Deep South, especially targeting Mississippi and Alabama, for March 15, 2025.

Via NOAA

