Earth

Northern autumn ahead. Here’s your equinox sky

Posted by
Guy Ottewell
and
September 20, 2022
Northern autumn: Star chart showing location of constellations on the September equinox.
View larger. | Here’s the sun only minutes before the time of the equinox (8:04 p.m. CDT on September 22, 2022). See the point marked “anti-sun?” It’s opposite the sun in our sky on the day of the equinox. And halfway between is the antapex of Earth’s way: the point we’re currently traveling away from as we move in our orbit around the sun. Read more about this equinox. Image via Guy Ottewell. Used with permission.

Originally published on September 19, 2022, at Guy Ottewell’s blog. Reprinted with permission.

Northern autumn will arrive September 22-23

The equinox will arrive at 01:04 UTC on September 23, 2022. That’s a day earlier for the Western Hemisphere, for example, at 8:04 p.m. CDT on September 22, 2022.

The moment when the sun crosses into the southern hemisphere of the sky is 1:06 by Universal Time. This is four or more hours earlier – and thus back in Thursday, September 22 – by American clocks. America is still on Daylight Saving Time, until November 6. So the time of the above chart, for the US Central time zone, is only minutes before the actual equinox.

As you can see, the anti-sun (as I call the point 180° from the sun) is as much above the eastern horizon as the sun is below the western. Halfway between them is the antapex of Earth’s way: the point we are traveling away from at this stage in our orbit.

The stars in the sky scene are those that are bright enough to make up the pictures of the constellations. They are those between which we need to draw the form-lines. Whether they are visible depends on sky conditions. (Here’s how to find a dark sky near you.)

The outer planets at this equinox

The outer planets, as shown in one of the space diagrams from the Astronomical Calendar 2022, are still mostly in our evening sky: west of that anti-sun point. But Jupiter is about to cross it – that is, to be at opposition – on September 26.

You’ll be able to see Saturn. Jupiter will become clearer as it climbs from the horizon. Neptune, probably Uranus, and certainly dwarf planet Pluto are below the limit of the unaided eye.

White chart with blue circles showing orbit of planets and yellow lines extending from Earth to planets.
This chart shows that in September 2022, the outer planets are mostly in our evening sky. Image via Guy Ottewell. Used with permission.

Bottom line: Northern autumn arrives on September 22 or 23, 2022, with the equinox. The time and date depend on precisely where you live.

Via Guy Ottewell

September equinox 2022: All you need to know

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
September 20, 2022
 in 
Earth

Guy Ottewell

View Articles
About the Author:
Astronomer, artist and poet Guy Ottewell's beloved Astronomical Calendar ended its yearly print run in 2016, its 43rd year. It was continued as a web page for 2017 to 2021 [https://www.universalworkshop.com/astronomical-calendar-any-year/] and is now continued as a full online book for 2022 [https://www.universalworkshop.com/astronomical-calendar-2022/]. Visit Guy’s website UniversalWorkshop.com or his blog at UniversalWorkshop.com/Guysblog. You can also find times for over 600 astronomical events, such as planets’ oppositions and conjunctions, the moon’s phases, eclipses, equinoxes and solstices, meteor showers, and more at https://www.universalworkshop.com/astronomical-calendar-any-year. Guy's stories and art are used here with permission. Thank you, Guy! The image shows Guy walking from the Carolina coast to the Blue Ridge mountains one spring (as depicted in Sky & Telescope magazine).

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Guy Ottewell

View All
Full and near moon July 13
July 11, 2022
Helioconjunction of Jupiter and Neptune on June 6
June 5, 2022
Constellations and signs: what’s the difference?
June 4, 2022
Double star orbits: New charts of Sirius and Albireo
March 16, 2022