EarthHuman World

Monarch butterflies listed as endangered: Here’s how to help

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
July 21, 2022
Monarch butterfly with stained glass like wings in black and orange sitting on many-petaled red flower.
A monarch butterfly rests on a coneflower. Image via Erin Minuskin.

On July 21, 2022, scientists added the monarch butterfly to the list of endangered species. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has put the black-and-gold butterfly on its Red List as endangered. This puts the species just two steps away from extinction. Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General, said:

Today’s Red List update highlights the fragility of nature’s wonders, such as the unique spectacle of monarch butterflies migrating across thousands of kilometers. To preserve the rich diversity of nature we need effective, fairly governed protected and conserved areas, alongside decisive action to tackle climate change and restore ecosystems. In turn, conserving biodiversity supports communities by providing essential services such as food, water and sustainable jobs.

The endangered Monarch

Scientists say that loss of habitat, climate change and pesticide use appear to be the leading factors in the butterflies’ decline. The western population of monarch butterflies is most at risk. They migrate from Mexico and California into the northern United States and Canada. The IUCN said that:

Legal and illegal logging and deforestation to make space for agriculture and urban development has already destroyed substantial areas of the butterflies’ winter shelter in Mexico and California, while pesticides and herbicides used in intensive agriculture across the range kill butterflies and milkweed, the host plant that the larvae of the monarch butterfly feed on.

Climate change has led to droughts and wildfires that limit the milkweed available to the monarchs; and severe weather has killed millions of butterflies as well.

The western population of monarchs has declined by about 99.9%, from around 10 million in the 1980s to 1,914 butterflies in 2021. The eastern population has fared marginally better, with a 84% decline from 1996 to 2014.

Anna Walker of the IUCN said there is hope:

It is difficult to watch monarch butterflies and their extraordinary migration teeter on the edge of collapse, but there are signs of hope. So many people and organizations have come together to try and protect this butterfly and its habitats. From planting native milkweed and reducing pesticide use to supporting the protection of overwintering sites and contributing to community science, we all have a role to play in making sure this iconic insect makes a full recovery.

Butterfly with orange, black, and white wings sitting on pink flower head.
Because the monarch is a widespread species, it can turn up almost anywhere in the US, and there are actions that any of us can take to help it. Planting native milkweed, such as the showy milkweed in this photo, is a valuable step. Image via USFWS Midwest/ Flickr/ Xerces Society.

How you can help

The Xerces Society has issued a call to action with steps that you can take, in your own yard.

Build a pollinator garden: A simple, native flower garden with milkweed will attract butterflies to your yard and help them stay healthy. In addition to nectar from flowers, monarch butterflies need milkweed to survive, so if you notice the leaves on your milkweed have been chomped, it’s a great sign! There’s a step-by-step guide here.

Plant pesticide-free: Learn more about why avoiding toxic pesticides is more important than ever.

Care for a butterfly in your own yard: A female adult butterfly can lay about 400 eggs, and of those 400 eggs, only about eight live to become adult butterflies. One hands-on way to give monarchs a better chance at survival is by collecting the eggs or caterpillars and raising them in protected net cages until the butterfly emerges. Follow these steps.

A child reaches into a large net cylinder with leaves and a butterfly in it.
Only 1 or 2 monarchs per 100 live to adult stage. Raising them in net cages away from predators is one way to help more butterflies reach adulthood. Image via Sharon Kizer.

With the help of Monarch Watch you can obtain stickers to tag your butterflies. These safe, lightweight markers help scientists understand the timing and pace of migration and the geographic distribution of the monarchs.

Orange and black butterfly with a small round sticker on its wing.
This butterfly was raised to adult stage in Wisconsin and tagged before its release. Image via Sharon Kizer.

Bottom line: Monarch butterflies are now listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List. But there are ways you can help.

Read more: What monarch butterflies prefer

Posted 
July 21, 2022
 in 
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Oldest galaxy yet seen by Webb Telescope
July 21, 2022
Cygnus the Swan flies the Milky Way
July 19, 2022
Closest supermoon of 2022 is July 13
July 13, 2022
Lyra the Harp contains Vega, a summer gem
July 11, 2022