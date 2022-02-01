Earth

Megaflash! 2 new world records for lightning

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
February 1, 2022
Intense, forked lightning stretching across the sky.
There are 2 new world-record holders for lightning. One megaflash traversed an extreme distance, and the other was a bolt that lasted extraordinarily long in duration. Both were cloud-to-cloud lightning bolts, like the one seen here. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

2 new world records for extreme lightning

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said today (February 1, 2022) that the new record-holder for longest single lightning flash took place over the southern United States in 2020. The flash lit up the sky from near Houston to southeastern Mississippi. This part of the U.S. is a known lightning hotspot. The record for longest single lightning flash is now 477.2 miles (768 km). The new record is 60 km longer than the previous record, set in Brazil, and verified two years ago.

A 2nd new world record, for greatest-duration lightning, took place over Uruguay and northern Argentina. This part of the world is also known for its intense lightning. The old record was 16.7 seconds. The new record is 17.102 seconds.

Both of these extreme events were cloud-to-cloud lightning flashes, taking place several thousand feet above the ground. So there was no danger to us on Earth’s surface.

Megaflash: Map of Uruguary and map of southern US with line showing location of lightning.
View larger. | The WMO has announced 2 newly verified lightning extremes. One took place in the southern U.S., where a single flash of cloud-to-cloud lightning stretched across 3 states. The other was for long-duration lightning, set in South America. According to the Glossary of Meteorology from the American Meteorological Society, a megaflash is lightning that has a length of “approximately 100 km [62 miles] or greater. The tremendous distances covered by megaflashes necessitate long flash durations as well, typically 5 seconds or greater.” Both these record-setting lightning bolts were megaflahses. Image via WMO.

The 2022 lunar calendars are here. Order yours before they’re gone!

What is a megaflash?

We’re hearing a new word for these events: megaflash. What is a megaflash? The great Capital Weather Gang at the Washington Post explained in 2020:

For years, lightning has been treated as a local event. It results from an imbalance of electrical charge. When the buildup of a charge difference overwhelms the dielectric strength of air, a spark jumps between the two charges.

But emerging research reveals that some lightning events may be mesoscale in nature, reaching the scale of the occasionally massive sprawling storm complexes that create them.

Large-scale bands or arcs of thunderstorms, known as mesoscale convective systems, can yield extensive electric fields. Once in a while, it’s possible for a disturbance in the field to trigger a lightning strike that will distribute charge over enormous sectors of that field.

These so-called megaflashes do exactly that, sparks flying over hundreds of miles.

But brewing these overachieving bolts isn’t an everyday occurrence. To create a massive lightning bolt, you need an equally gargantuan storm. That’s where South America’s vicious summertime storm complexes enter the equation.

The Post’s Capital Weather Gang went on to explain that mesoscale convective systems – thunderstorm complexes that stretch about over 60 miles (100 km) or more – are:

… a staple of the summertime in South America.

And indeed South America now holds the new world’s record for long-duration lightning, as mentioned above.

More intense storms and climate change?

CBS News reported today that the two new lightning records:

… are not linked to climate change.

And we also understand that no direct connection has been verified between longer-distance lightning – or longer-duration lightning – and climate change. But it’s perhaps worth noting that climate models do suggest we can expect more intense storms with stronger lightning as Earth’s climate continues to warm. Gavin Schmidt, NASA’s new Senior Climate Adviser, told EarthSky in December 2021:

Lightning is driven by the strength of the convective updrafts, so we expect it to increase with temperature. Also, as convective storms move poleward, we expect an increase in the range of lightning strikes, which can contribute to more wildfire ignition.

Read more: Intense storms from global warming, and a mission to study them.

Lightning over the ocean and touching the water, buildings in foreground.
Scientists have measured a gradual warming of Earth’s oceans in recent decades. Warmer oceans have the effect of causing storms to intensify. There are many questions as to exactly how this happens. A new NASA mission called INCUS will study the process. Image by EarthSky community member Roberto Porto on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. Read more about the new mission to study the link between storm intensity and global warming.

Bottom line: The World Meteorological Organization said on February 1, 2022, that it has verified 2 new world records for lightning. To describe it, they’re using the word “megaflash.” Shout-out to EarthSky friend Benjamin Napier for the heads up!

Via WMO

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
More
Posted 
February 1, 2022
 in 
Earth

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Big sunspot region AR2936 has blasted a CME toward Earth
January 31, 2022
1,000 mysterious strands revealed at the Milky Way’s heart
January 30, 2022
Moon, Mars and Venus, morning of January 29
January 28, 2022
ALMA radio telescope dishes reflected in rainwater
January 27, 2022