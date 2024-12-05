Earth

Magnitude 7 earthquake off California coast

Kelly Kizer Whitt
December 5, 2024
Magnitude 7 earthquake: Map of northern California and Pacific Ocean with colored concentric blobs in the water.
This map shows the location of the magnitude 7 earthquake off the California coast on December 5, 2024. Image via USGS.

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck off the California coast on December 5, 2024. The shaking began about 10:44 a.m. local time. The earthquake occurred offshore around 45 miles southwest of Eureka, California, or 61 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, California. Preliminary depth of the earthquake is 8 miles underground, which is considered shallow.

More than 5 million people along the coast in northern California and southern Oregon were under a tsunami warning for a short time. The warning has since been canceled.

Some 10,000 people are without power in Humboldt County, California.

Some residents received earthquake warnings even before the shaking began. Here is Tony Dunn’s report from the San Francisco Bay Area:

California earthquake. I got an earthquake alert on my iPhone. 17 seconds later it started shaking. A total of about 30 seconds of shaking.

— Tony Dunn (@tony873004.bsky.social) December 5, 2024 at 12:49 PM

ABC News out of San Francisco said locals felt a rolling motion for several seconds.

Others reported a lack of local sirens after the issued tsunami warning.

So… Eureka HAS Tsunami sirens… and they were NOT activated? With about 10 minutes to get to high ground this is a huge problem. (Tsunami fortunately didn't happen, but the sirens had no way to know this, they should have fired!)

Better get that looked at, Humboldt County.

#earthquake

— Jake (@honyocker.bsky.social) December 5, 2024 at 2:19 PM

Some reports of damage

Ferndale, a small town in northern California near the coast, saw some minor damage from the earthquake.

Find more at Bluesky:

Want to see what the seismologists are talking about when it comes to the M 7.0 off of the California coast? Find us here!
go.bsky.app/ND4oS9k

— Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz.bsky.social) December 5, 2024 at 1:39 PM

This is a breaking story. Come back for more updates.

Bottom line: A magnitude 7 earthquake occurred about 50 miles offshore of northern California on December 5, 2024. The associated tsunami warning was canceled about an hour after it was issued.

Read more: Are some modern earthquakes aftershocks from the 1800s?

Read more: Can earthquakes be triggered by intense weather?

December 5, 2024
Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt - EarthSky’s nature and travel vlogger on YouTube - writes and edits some of the most fascinating stories at EarthSky.org. She's been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky.

