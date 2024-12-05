Magnitude 7 earthquake off California coast

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck off the California coast on December 5, 2024. The shaking began about 10:44 a.m. local time. The earthquake occurred offshore around 45 miles southwest of Eureka, California, or 61 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, California. Preliminary depth of the earthquake is 8 miles underground, which is considered shallow.

More than 5 million people along the coast in northern California and southern Oregon were under a tsunami warning for a short time. The warning has since been canceled.

Some 10,000 people are without power in Humboldt County, California.

Some residents received earthquake warnings even before the shaking began. Here is Tony Dunn’s report from the San Francisco Bay Area:

California earthquake. I got an earthquake alert on my iPhone. 17 seconds later it started shaking. A total of about 30 seconds of shaking. — Tony Dunn (@tony873004.bsky.social) December 5, 2024 at 12:49 PM

ABC News out of San Francisco said locals felt a rolling motion for several seconds.

Others reported a lack of local sirens after the issued tsunami warning.

Some reports of damage

Ferndale, a small town in northern California near the coast, saw some minor damage from the earthquake.

Here’s the situation at the Victorian Inn. Built in 1986, damage to the doors and the bar. #ferndaleca #earthquake pic.twitter.com/4coor9z2La — Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 5, 2024

This is a breaking story. Come back for more updates.

Bottom line: A magnitude 7 earthquake occurred about 50 miles offshore of northern California on December 5, 2024. The associated tsunami warning was canceled about an hour after it was issued.

