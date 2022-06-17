A wildfire in Southern Arizona is threatening Kitt Peak and its many astronomical observatories. The Contreras Fire, burning outside Tucson, began with a lightning strike on June 11, 2022, in steep and rugged terrain. Hot, dry winds from the south-southwest pushed the fire toward Kitt Peak, which shut down and evacuated all staff on Wednesday, June 15. As of this morning, June 17, NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management website showed the fire on the flanks of Kitt Peak. The Kitt Peak webcams were working Thursday evening but were out of order by Friday morning.

NOIRLab, which operates Kitt Peak National Observatory, said on Thursday:

The firefighters are dropping large amounts of fire retardant on the southern end of the observatory in an effort to slow the advance. In addition, the firefighters are focusing on removing brush on the slopes and have spotters watching for hotspots. The key instruments have been covered with protective wraps and other packaging. The optics on the large telescopes have been covered to protect them from smoke and falling ash.

Kitt Peak is 55 miles (88 km) to the west of Tucson. The high temperature on Thursday in Tucson was 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 C).

Images from Kitt Peak

This is a GIF animation of the @KittPeakNatObs made with the last 23 frames before the Mayall webcam signal was off this morning. You can see a lot of smoke as well as moving vehicles. There are about 70 firefighters on site to protect the facilities, salute! #ContrerasFire pic.twitter.com/BQkuohWyHh — Jianwei Lyu (@astroskii77) June 17, 2022

Last frame before the webcam cut out at the VLBA antenna on Kitt Peak. This is the next one north from the 12m I use, and of course near all the other KP telescopes that 100s of other scientists use. All of the webcams I know of on KP are now down. Waiting & hoping for good news. pic.twitter.com/p0Z8V4MinA — Amy Lowitz (@weblogarithms) June 17, 2022

Kitt Peak right now. ? pic.twitter.com/FBuASGvHj7 — Dr Sam Youles (@SamanthaYoules) June 17, 2022

A brush fire that has been dubbed the #ContrerasFire is burning near @KittPeakNatObs. The observatory was evacuated at 4:45 pm MST today. We’re grateful to the firefighters hard at work on the mountain. Safety remains our top priority.

Image: KPNO/@NOIRLabAstro/@NSF/@AURADC pic.twitter.com/TKF4cjDmSi — Kitt Peak National Observatory (@KittPeakNatObs) June 16, 2022

NOW: The only working webcam at the Kitt Peak Observatory is now out of service. Earlier this AM – a few hot spots could be seen very close to some of the telescopes. @MallorySchnell says a cell was spotted over the area this AM We're working to get more info #ContrerasFire pic.twitter.com/GuvNhm6c2g — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) June 17, 2022

Incredible footage from the Contreras fire

INSANE FOOTAGE – On the Contreras Fire in Arizona. A massive dust devil in the background of a tanker drop. Last reported at 6,700 acres the fire is on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. Multiple Hotshot crews are working the fire #contrerasfire #arizona #azwx #wildfire #fire pic.twitter.com/coDJ9UF8Gj — TheHotshotWakeUp (@HotshotWake) June 16, 2022

Bottom line: A wildfire threatens Kitt Peak. The observatories have all been evacuated and hot temperatures and strong winds are hampering firefighting efforts.

Read more: Wildfire risk will rise, UN report says