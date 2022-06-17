EarthHuman World

Kitt Peak shuts down, threatened by wildfire

Kelly Kizer Whitt
June 17, 2022
This is the haunting last image from one of the webcams on Kitt Peak taken on June 17, 2022. Image via Kitt Peak National Observatory.

A wildfire in Southern Arizona is threatening Kitt Peak and its many astronomical observatories. The Contreras Fire, burning outside Tucson, began with a lightning strike on June 11, 2022, in steep and rugged terrain. Hot, dry winds from the south-southwest pushed the fire toward Kitt Peak, which shut down and evacuated all staff on Wednesday, June 15. As of this morning, June 17, NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management website showed the fire on the flanks of Kitt Peak. The Kitt Peak webcams were working Thursday evening but were out of order by Friday morning.

NOIRLab, which operates Kitt Peak National Observatory, said on Thursday:

The firefighters are dropping large amounts of fire retardant on the southern end of the observatory in an effort to slow the advance. In addition, the firefighters are focusing on removing brush on the slopes and have spotters watching for hotspots. The key instruments have been covered with protective wraps and other packaging. The optics on the large telescopes have been covered to protect them from smoke and falling ash.

Kitt Peak is 55 miles (88 km) to the west of Tucson. The high temperature on Thursday in Tucson was 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 C).

Images from Kitt Peak

Incredible footage from the Contreras fire

Bottom line: A wildfire threatens Kitt Peak. The observatories have all been evacuated and hot temperatures and strong winds are hampering firefighting efforts.

Read more: Wildfire risk will rise, UN report says

June 17, 2022
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades.

