International Cloud Appreciation Day is September 15

Happy Cloud Appreciation Day!

September 15, 2023, is Cloud Appreciation Day. The international online event is organized by the Cloud Appreciation Society, which has more than 59,000 members in 120 countries. Their Memory Cloud Atlas website goes live today, Friday September 15, at one minute after midnight (your local time). It’s a place where anyone around the world can upload an image of their sky on Cloud Appreciation Day, locate themselves on a map and share what they feel about the sky and the clouds.

Gavin Pretor-Pinney, founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society, said:

The Memory Cloud Atlas will serve as a worldwide snapshot of our views of the sky on Cloud Appreciation Day. It will help to remind people that clouds are the most dynamic, evocative and accessible part of nature. Members of the Cloud Appreciation Society love looking for interesting and unusual cloud formations on any day of the year. Therefore, the Memory Cloud Atlas is an opportunity for everyone, whatever their age, to join us in looking up and spending a few moments with their head in the clouds on Cloud Appreciation Day.

Last year over 3,000 images were uploaded to the 2022 atlas and can be viewed here.

Enjoy some beautiful clouds from our own EarthSky Community Photos below, and also read a book review of Gavin Pretor-Pinney’s book “A Cloud a Day” in our column Media we love.

Bottom line: Cloud Appreciation Day is September 15, 2023. Enjoy this gallery of beautiful clouds and share your own with the Cloud Appreciation Society and us!

Via Cloud Appreciation Society