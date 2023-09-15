Earth

International Cloud Appreciation Day is September 15

Cloud appreciation day: Giant thunderhead storm cloud with trees in the foreground.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sally Mesarosh in Mesa, Arizona, captured this photo on September 12, 2023, and wrote: “This photo was taken during a very intense monsoon storm in Mesa, Arizona. Lightning continually flashed behind clouds.” Thank you, Sally! Learn about the 2nd Cloud Appreciation Day below and how you can participate.

Happy Cloud Appreciation Day!

September 15, 2023, is Cloud Appreciation Day. The international online event is organized by the Cloud Appreciation Society, which has more than 59,000 members in 120 countries. Their Memory Cloud Atlas website goes live today, Friday September 15, at one minute after midnight (your local time). It’s a place where anyone around the world can upload an image of their sky on Cloud Appreciation Day, locate themselves on a map and share what they feel about the sky and the clouds.

Gavin Pretor-Pinney, founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society, said:

The Memory Cloud Atlas will serve as a worldwide snapshot of our views of the sky on Cloud Appreciation Day. It will help to remind people that clouds are the most dynamic, evocative and accessible part of nature.

Members of the Cloud Appreciation Society love looking for interesting and unusual cloud formations on any day of the year. Therefore, the Memory Cloud Atlas is an opportunity for everyone, whatever their age, to join us in looking up and spending a few moments with their head in the clouds on Cloud Appreciation Day.

Last year over 3,000 images were uploaded to the 2022 atlas and can be viewed here.

Enjoy some beautiful clouds from our own EarthSky Community Photos below, and also read a book review of Gavin Pretor-Pinney’s book “A Cloud a Day” in our column Media we love.

Cloud gallery from EarthSky Community members

Lake with trees and light of houses at the background. There is a lake reflecting bright lights on a pink and dark blue sky.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Noel Bowman in Kent, Washington, captured this photo of noctilucent clouds on June 25, 2023. Noel wrote: “Shot at Lake Meridian after sunset. Fairly wide display as well.” Thank you, Noel!
Layered sunset with clouds, including dark indigos and orangey pinks.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patricia Stush in Westwood, New Jersey, captured this image on June 21, 2023. Patricia wrote: “Summer solstice sunset.” Thank you, Patricia! Clouds naturally enhance the beauty of a sunset.
Spreading sheet of white clouds with bumpy spots on underside low and far away, train in foreground.
Mammatus clouds from Kelly Kizer Whitt at the Amtrak station in Whitefish, Montana, on July 7, 2022. See the mammatus clouds on the far underside of the storm? Image via Kelly Kizer Whitt.

More cloud gallery from EarthSky Community members

Two bright dots and a crescent moon. Huge pyramid below. Blue sky at the top and pink at the bottom.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Osama Fathi in Giza, Egypt, captured this image on Feebruary 2, 2023, of the crescent moon, Jupiter and Venus peaking through the clouds above the Great Pyramid of Giza. Osama named this photo “Cosmic love above the pyramids.” Thank you, Osama!
The Milky Way stands vertical in the sky with light glowing on the horizon and a dark tree in the foreground.
Of course, there are star clouds in the Milky Way. View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mary Ditchie near Santa Margarita, California, captured this image on August 11, 2023. Mary wrote: “The town of Santa Margarita glows on the horizon through some clouds. The night sky was very clear there and the Milky Way showed up brilliantly next to an old oak tree.” Thank you, Mary! How many stars can you see in the night sky? Good luck counting all those!
A line of wave-like clouds over the sea.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Gabriela Freitas Minaguti in Gloucester, Massachusetts, captured this image of Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds on August 13, 2022. Gabriela wrote: “Taken while doing the whale watching tour from Cape Ann.” Thank you, Gabriela!
Airplane wing over snow-capped mountains with clouds below a conical mountain peak.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Price took this image of clouds hovering low around Mt. Rainier in Washington state on September 13, 2022. Steve wrote: “Flying to Alaska on vacation. Weather is usually socked in this time of year, but I got lucky and captured Mt. Rainier this morning.” Thank you, Steve!

Additional cloud gallery from EarthSky Community members

Orange light on clouds and half of sky in shade from distant cloud.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Craig Small captured this image of tall clouds on the horizon blocking sunlight from half the sky on August 4, 2022. Craig wrote: “Captured amazing photos and videos from Bicentennial Tower Lake Erie, Erie, Pennsylvania.” Thank you, Craig!
Reflection of clouds onto lake with hazy mountains in background.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Louise Pecevich in Glacier National Park took this image on September 5, 2022. Louise wrote: “Lake MacDonald was clear and calm, permitting reflection of the mountains and sky.” Thank you, Louise!
White clouds in wriggly stripes alternating with stripes of blue sky.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peg Yates in Woodbridge, Virginia, captured this impressive view in the morning of April 1, 2022. Peg wrote: “Out running errands and this is what greeted me. I have several photos of these clouds.” Thank you, Peg! These clouds are called undulatus clouds.

Bottom line: Cloud Appreciation Day is September 15, 2023. Enjoy this gallery of beautiful clouds and share your own with the Cloud Appreciation Society and us!

Via Cloud Appreciation Society

