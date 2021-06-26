EarthHuman World

Heat grips Pacific Northwest today to Monday

Deborah Byrd
June 26, 2021
A chart showing how heat grips Pacific Northwest, as centered on Portland, OR: high of 108 degrees F on June 26, 114 on June 27, 115 on June 28, then dropping.
A portion of a 10-day forecast for Portland Oregon, from today (June 26, 2021) into early next week, via The Weather Chaannel.

Heat grips Pacific Northwest

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Watches – and Heat Advisories – across the western United States, including the entire state of Washington. Nearly 25 million people live in the region that will be affected, which includes the cities of Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; and Vancouver, British Columbia. All are expecting highs well into the triple digits on Sunday and Monday. The U.S. National Weather Service said on Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at 3:36 a.m.:

Record-breaking temperatures should last into the beginning of next week. The weather pattern responsible is highlighted by a strong and highly anomalous upper-level ridge located over far southwestern Canada. This upper-level ridge is forecast to very slowly meander eastward along the U.S.-Canada border …

Starting today, high temperatures will soar 20 to 30 degrees above average throughout Washington and Oregon, extending into northern Idaho by Sunday.

For the Northwest, this equates to widespread high temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits, with highs into the 110s [43+ Celsius] possible over the Columbia Basin. Dozens of daily record high temperatures will undoubtedly be set, with monthly and even all-time records in jeopardy of falling.

In short, heat of this magnitude has very rarely (if ever) been felt throughout this region, especially this early into the summer season.

National Weather Service advises precaution

The National Weather Service advises:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; and Vancouver, British Columbia are just a few examples of places currently forecast to break all-time high temperature records during this heat wave. Oppressive heat will also be found throughout portions of northern California and western Nevada, where triple digit temperatures are expected. The National Weather Service said:

Nighttime temperatures will remain quite warm and only dip into the 70s throughout lower elevations of the Northwest, which could exacerbate the threat of heat-related illnesses. Residents are urged to avoid extended periods of time outdoors, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable family members/neighbors.

With severe and extreme drought conditions found throughout much of the West, elevated fire concerns exist.

A map of the Pacific Northwest overlaid with colors, mostly reds.
Temperature difference from normal Sunday predicted by American (GFS) model. Image via TropicalTidBits.com/ Washington Post.

Bottom line: Late June 2021 has brought high-temperature extremes to the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia.

Via National Weather Service

Via TheWeatherChannel

Via Washington Post

June 26, 2021
Earth

Deborah Byrd

About the Author:
About the Author:

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century.

