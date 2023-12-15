Emperor penguins: A report from the Antarctic

An expedition to see emperor penguins

EarthSky friend Eliot Herman took a trip to the Antarctic in late November. After more than 30 hours of flights, he and his wife reached Antarctica, where they got to observe a resident colony of emperor penguins. He shared his fantastic photos with us, and reported from the southern reaches of the world:

We flew to the interior and landed on an ice runway, then to a camp and finally ski-plane to the emperor penguin colony at Atka Bay. With reports of the penguins having reproductive problems, I was concerned about what I would see. The colony we saw had a large population of healthy chubby chicks. A photographer’s dream trip.

Eliot said the travel to get to and from Antarctica was long, but one he has wanted to do for many years. He said:

Seeing the emperors is special, few people do, only a very few of the cruise boats have a chance to go that deep into the Weddell Sea. They often fail, so the number of tourists who see the emperors each year cannot be more than 100 to 200.

Photos of the expedition

More emperor penguins

The heroes of the trip

Bottom line: EarthSky friend Eliot Herman took a trip to the Antarctic, where he had the opportunity to visit emperor penguins in their colony. Read his report and enjoy his amazing images.