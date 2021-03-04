menu
close
subscribe donate

7.3-magnitude earthquake rocks New Zealand, spawns tsunami warning

Posted by in Earth | Human World | March 4, 2021

At this writing, the National Emergency Management Agency of New Zealand is still warning people to stay away from harbors, rivers and estuaries.

Map of New Zealand earthquake epicenter offshore.

Epicenter of the March 4-5, 2021, 7.3-magnitude earthquake in New Zealand.

The U.S. Geological Survey is now saying that the large earthquake in New Zealand on March 4, 2021, registered at 7.3 magnitude. The earthquake struck 147 miles (237 km) northeast of Gisborne, New Zealand, at 2:27 a.m. local time on Saturday, March 5 or 13:27 UTC (8:27 a.m. EST on Friday, March 4). That would place the epicenter about 260 miles (418 km) southeast of Auckland. The earthquake spawned a tsunami warning from the National Emergency Management Agency of New Zealand, and a small tsunami did occur. Officials said that people felt strong shaking throughout the region, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The tsunami warning lasted approximately two hours, after which people could return to coastal areas, although this organization was still warning people to stay away from “harbors, rivers and estuaries.”

Read more about earthquake magnitude

Go to the USGS real-time page for this earthquake

Bottom line: A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit New Zealand on March 5 in the ocean to the east of North Island, prompting a tsunami warning that was later canceled.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

Photographs of historic Mars and Pleiades conjunction

Red dot on black background near cluster of stars.
Photographs of historic Mars and Pleiades conjunction

Tonight

Moon and star Antares morning of March 5, 2021

The moon and the star Antares light up the early morning sky on March 5, 2021.

We're Social all the time