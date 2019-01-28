menu
A few favorite snowflake photos

By in Earth | Human World | January 28, 2019

We asked last week at EarthSky Community Photos for your snowflake images, then sat back and were dazzled by the beautiful and amazing photos you posted!

Large, star-shaped snowflake on blue background.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Entwistle caught this snowflake on January 13, 2019, and wrote: “The beauty of an individual snowflake that fell on the Jersey Shore, New Jersey.”

If you want to take snowflake photos and need a few helpful hints, check out: Michael Peres on how to photograph snowflakes

How snowflakes get their shapes

oblique view.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Neeti Kumthekar in the Basking Ridge area of Somerset County, New Jersey, captured this image on January 18, 2019, and wrote: “Snowflake on car windshield!”

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Karl Diefenderfer wrote: “Photogenic snowflakes from winter of 2018.”

snowflake with one broken arm.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Perian Moore in Bath, Maine, captured this image on January 11, 2019, and wrote: “This was a frostflake on my truck window. Extended my tripod as to its full length 6 feet and used a ladder. I am only 5 foot 2.
It was a heavy frost. And I captured many great images. Some look 3d.” Thank you, Perian!

Tiny tumbled snowflakes on the edge of pile of snow.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Merielle Kazakoff in Christina Lake, B.C., Canada, caught this image on December 18, 2018, and wrote: “We had one of those light and fluffy snowfalls where the snowflakes are perfect to see and photograph. I love the way you can see the matrix of flakes caught together when you look close. They are so delicate and lovely!” Thank you, Merielle.

Spiky, feathery crystals sticking up.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | These aren’t snowflakes, but they are ice crystals – grown from saltwater – captured by Patty Mede in East Islip, New York, back on February 6, 2016.

Delicate, feathery branching pattern.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andres Rengifo in Selden, Long Island, saw these crystals on his car windshield Dec. 6, 2018. Taken with an iPhone X.

black-and-white snowflake with hexagons on the end of its arms.

Kris Orr captured this snowflake in Mercer County, New Jersey, in December 2017.

Pine-tree-armed snowflake on bare fingers.

Photo by Sonia Khanvilkar.

four or five translucent linked snowflakes.

Fiona M. Donnelly captured these snowflakes in Smiths Falls, Ontario, on January 3, 2018.

Single very branched dendritic snowflake.

“The first snow of the year!” by Mac Mierzwinski.

Two coarse-looking flakes.

Photo via Morgan Breeze.

Hexagon with hexagon arms.

Photo by Kimberly Smith.

Irregular snowflake.

Photo by Eileen Claffey. She wrote, “Stuck to the slider window. Fast and furious and very cold storm.”

Tiny dendritic flake sticking up from snow.

Kelly Holtman Wagner took this photo of snowflakes on her deck in Boylston, Massachusetts.

Very branched flake on sand grains.

“Here’s one I took back in 2009,” wrote Adam Brown.

Spiky flake with out of focus blue lights in background.

New England blizzard snowflake. Photo by Linda Roy Hadwen from New Hampshire.

plain long-armed flake.

Kevin Travino said, “I wanted to share this one I took off my windshield one night after work while warming up my car. The picture is not edited, just cropped to show the snowflake better. I took the picture with a Samsung Galaxy S3.”

many flakes on wood grain.

Snowflake from Trillemarka, Sigdal. Photo by Jånn Peter Normann.

irregular flake on gray knit cloth.

Denise Talley said,”I managed to capture a few snowflakes this morning during our wonderful snow storm! We got some much needed moisture and i got some good practice with my new lens :) Need to work on my focusing, perhaps my glasses would serve a good purpose here?”

Bottom line: Photos of snowflakes by EarthSky friends.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

