A few favorite snowflake photos

If you want to take snowflake photos and need a few helpful hints, check out: Michael Peres on how to photograph snowflakes
How snowflakes get their shapes
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Perian Moore in Bath, Maine, captured this image on January 11, 2019, and wrote: “This was a frostflake on my truck window. Extended my tripod as to its full length 6 feet and used a ladder. I am only 5 foot 2.
It was a heavy frost. And I captured many great images. Some look 3d.” Thank you, Perian!
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Merielle Kazakoff in Christina Lake, B.C., Canada, caught this image on December 18, 2018, and wrote: “We had one of those light and fluffy snowfalls where the snowflakes are perfect to see and photograph. I love the way you can see the matrix of flakes caught together when you look close. They are so delicate and lovely!” Thank you, Merielle.
Kris Orr captured this snowflake in Mercer County, New Jersey, in December 2017.
Photo by Sonia Khanvilkar.
Fiona M. Donnelly captured these snowflakes in Smiths Falls, Ontario, on January 3, 2018.
“The first snow of the year!” by Mac Mierzwinski.
Photo via Morgan Breeze.
Photo by Kimberly Smith.
Photo by Eileen Claffey. She wrote, “Stuck to the slider window. Fast and furious and very cold storm.”
Kelly Holtman Wagner took this photo of snowflakes on her deck in Boylston, Massachusetts.
“Here’s one I took back in 2009,” wrote Adam Brown.
New England blizzard snowflake. Photo by Linda Roy Hadwen from New Hampshire.
Kevin Travino said, “I wanted to share this one I took off my windshield one night after work while warming up my car. The picture is not edited, just cropped to show the snowflake better. I took the picture with a Samsung Galaxy S3.”
Snowflake from Trillemarka, Sigdal. Photo by Jånn Peter Normann.
Denise Talley said,”I managed to capture a few snowflakes this morning during our wonderful snow storm! We got some much needed moisture and i got some good practice with my new lens :) Need to work on my focusing, perhaps my glasses would serve a good purpose here?”
Bottom line: Photos of snowflakes by EarthSky friends.
