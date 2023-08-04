Earth

Geoengineering accidentally for decades? Looks like it

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
August 4, 2023

Have we been accidentally geoengineering for decades?

Science broadcaster extraordinaire Hank Green wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, August 4, 2022, on the subject of a major source of sulfur dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere … international shipping. He said:

Big ships use dirty fuels, dumping a ton of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, thus seeding clouds. You can actually see them from space …they’re called ship tracks.

Why should we care? Because, as Green explains in the video above, sulfur dioxide molecules in the air can cause cooling (yes, cooling) in the atmosphere over a specific area. The cloud seeding is what causes it. He also was careful to mention that the cooling effect doesn’t last very long, nowhere near as long as the effect of global warming by carbon dioxide.

But, here’s the thing. In 2020, the U.N.’s International Maritime Organization ordered the world of international shipping to clean up its fuels. And so they have. Ships have burned cleaner fuels as they’ve crossed Earth’s oceans over the past several years.

Here’s another way to look at sea surface cooling in 2023. This visualization shows sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean from early January through early March 2023, compared with the long-term average. East of the international date line, waters remained cooler than average, a sign of the 2023 La Niña. Image via climate.gov/ Environmental Visualization Lab/ NOAA.

Could we, should we … will we?

Now, Hank Green believes, there’s evidence that the semi-unintentional pumping of sulfur dioxide into Earth’s atmosphere was indeed causing cooling. It has now ended due to the new requirement for shipping to clean up its fuels.

He also seems to think, as many are beginning to think (even me, and I hate this idea) that some form of geoengineering – some form of the intentional changing of Earth’s atmosphere, in order to cool Earth or at least keep it from warming further – is going to become necessary in the years and decades ahead.

So will sulfur dioxide be used in the decades ahead to promote global cooling? For the full story, check out Hank’s video above, and/or his … what do we call these things now? Xs? at the bottom of this post.

Ship tracks. Read more about them from NASA Earth Observatory here. Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

Accidentally geoengineering

To see Hank Green’s clear explanation in printed form, be sure to click into the discussion below.

Bottom line: Have we been geoengineering accidentally for decades? Hank Green thinks so. Now he points to sulfur dioxide as a possible road to (temporary) cooling. Btw, in case you’re wondering, Hank has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. Hence the beanie. Love you, Hank!

Read more: Could imitating volcanoes fix the climate crisis? Science is split

Posted 
August 4, 2023
 in 
Earth

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she was the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Tides, and the pull of the moon and sun
August 2, 2023
Saturn’s opposition in 2023: Fun and easy things to see
August 1, 2023
Mars in 2023: Fading dramatically in August
August 1, 2023
The moon illusion makes the moon look huge!
July 30, 2023