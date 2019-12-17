2019 Arctic Report Card: Visual highlights

Via NOAA

NOAA’s 14th annual Arctic Report Card, released December 10, 2019, recounts the numerous ways that climate change continued to disrupt the polar region during 2019, with near-record high air and ocean temperatures, a massive melt of the Greenland ice sheet, record low sea-ice extents, and major shifts in the distribution of commercially valuable marine species.

The 2019 Arctic Report Card is a volume of original, peer-reviewed environmental analyses of a region undergoing rapid and dramatic change, compiled by 81 scientists from 12 nations. Read the 2019 Arctic Report Card here.

Below are links to five image-based stories that highlight some findings from this year’s report.

EarthSky 2020 lunar calendars are available! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

2019 was Arctic’s second-warmest year on record

At gateways to the Arctic, northern fish are retreating

The Greenland Ice Sheet’s 2019 melt season rivaled record for area and duration

Less than 1% of Arctic ice has survived 4 or more summers

As sea ice disappears, Arctic seas are experiencing extreme summer warmth

Bottom line: NOAA’s 2019 Arctic Report Card reports near-record high air and ocean temperatures, a massive melt of the Greenland ice sheet, record low sea-ice extents, and major shifts in the distribution of commercially valuable marine species.

Via NOAA