See it! Venus and Jupiter before sunup

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tom Wildoner wrote on January 22, 2019: “What a pleasant sight to wake up to a day after the lunar eclipse! The planets Venus and Jupiter rising in the eastern skies over my leafless winter trees. Currently, a balmy 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius), still not cold enough to prevent me from getting this shot.”
A selfie from Divyanshu Rai – with planets – taken January 22, 2019 from Dehri-on-sone, Bihar, India.
On January 21, 2019, Asger Mollerup in Khao Wong, Kalasin, Thailand, wrote, “My pond is illuminated from the light from the full moon setting behind me. Jupiter and Venus mirror in the water together with the bright star Antares. The latter is an excellent reference point for observing how the relative positions of Jupiter and Venus changes every morning.”
Jose Lagos captured Venus and Jupiter on the morning of January 21, 2019, from Vaals, Netherlands.
On January 19, 2019, Cheryl Heil photographed Venue and Jupiter over Las Cruces, New Mexico. She wrote, “Venus and Jupiter shine as they climb higher in the pre-dawn sky. Lights in Las Cruces to the east about 10 miles away are seen in the distance over the wall. Truly amazing to see these planets so close & bright!”
Venus and Jupiter on January 18, 2019, from Dennis Schoenfelder in Alamosa, Colorado.
Venus (brightest), Jupiter (2nd-brightest), the star Antares in Scorpius (3rd-brightest) and a satellite flare. Peter Lowenstein caught them on January 19, 2019, from Mutare, Zimbabwe. About the satellite, he wrote: “The short trail on the 4-second exposure rules out a fast-moving meteor and the appearance on only one photograph among several taken at about 30-second intervals suggests it was not an aircraft.” 4 second time-exposure with tripod-mounted Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ60 in night scenery mode.
“Dawn at the beach,” wrote Jeff Majewski in Flagler Beach, Florida, on January 19. Venus is above and brighter. Jupiter is slightly fainter, below. Jupiter will sweep up past Venus – so that the 2 brightest planets have a conjunction – on January 22. Jeff caught this image with a Samsung Galaxy S9+.
Jose Lagos wrote on January 19, 2019: “It was a beautiful, clear, crisp morning over Vaals, Netherlands, and Venus and Jupiter were lighting up the sky in a very attractive way. How beautiful is the cosmic ballet in the night sky!”
Emma Zulaiha Zulkifli caught bright planets Venus (top) and Jupiter. from Kundasang, Sabah, Malaysia, on January 12, 2019.
Bottom line: Photos of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction – January 2019 – from the EarthSky community.
