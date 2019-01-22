See it! Venus and Jupiter before sunup

Visit EarthSky’s Best Places to Stargaze to find a great planet-viewing location

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tom Wildoner wrote on January 22, 2019: “What a pleasant sight to wake up to a day after the lunar eclipse! The planets Venus and Jupiter rising in the eastern skies over my leafless winter trees. Currently, a balmy 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius), still not cold enough to prevent me from getting this shot.”

Bottom line: Photos of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction – January 2019 – from the EarthSky community.

