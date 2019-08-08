How to watch the Perseids in moonlight

The 2019 Perseid meteor shower – on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13 – will be hindered by bright moonlight. Check out this custom sunrise-sunset calendar, being sure to check the moon for moonrise/moonset times, to get the exact time of moonset in your location. Otherwise, here’s how to minimize the moon and optimize the 2019 Perseids.

1. Forget about the Perseid peak entirely and watch for meteors on the mornings of August 9 and 10. Take that, moon! You won’t see as many meteors as during a traditional, moon-free Perseid peak. But you will see some meteors!

2. Sprawl out in a moon shadow. If you plan to watch the Perseids in the light of the moon, notice that the moon casts shadows. Find a moon shadow somewhere that still provides you with a wide expanse of sky for meteor-viewing. A plateau area with high-standing mountains to block out the moon would work just fine. If you can’t do that, find a hedgerow of trees bordering a wide open field somewhere (though obtain permission, if it’s private land). Or simply sit in the shadow of a barn or other building. Ensconced within a moon shadow, and far from the glow of city lights, the night all of a sudden darkens while the meteors brighten.

3. Avoid city lights. This should go without saying, but just a reminder. A wide open area – a field or a lonely country road – is best if you’re serious about watching meteors.

4. Watch with a friend or friends, and try facing in different directions so that if someone sees a meteor, that person can call out – “meteor!” – to the rest.

5. Notice the speed and colors, if any, of the meteors.

6. Watch for meteor trains. A meteor train is a persistent glow in the air, left by some meteors after they have faded from view. Trains are caused by luminous ionized matter left in the wake of this incoming space debris. Hard to see in the moonlight, but watch for them!

7. Embrace the moon. We hear people bubble with excitement about seeing meteors in all sorts of conditions – moon or no moon – city lights or no city lights. And so, this week, try taking your lawn chair or blanket to a wide open location and bask in the moon’s bright light. You’ll see an occasional meteor streak by. It’ll be beautiful!

Bottom line: The waxing moon will do its best to drown out the 2019 Perseid meteor shower. Here are 7 tips for enjoying the moonlit Perseids in 2019.