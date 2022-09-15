Astronomy EssentialsHuman World

Spectacular fireball over UK last night

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
September 15, 2022
Map showing locations of reporters on September 14, 2022 fireball.
Fireball over UK – reported by hundreds of people between Northern Ireland and Scotland – on the night of September 14, 2022. Image via the American Meteor Society.

Fireball over UK! 860 reports and counting

Vincent Perlerin of the American Meteor Society is reporting today (September 15, 2022) that there was a huge fireball seen by hundreds of people between Northern Ireland and Scotland last night. He wrote:

The AMS and its international partners IMO and UKMON received over 860 reports and many spectacular videos displaying a fireball event that occurred between Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at 20:57 UTC. The initial computer generated trajectory of the AMS #2022-6109 event shows that this fireball entered the atmosphere North of Lock Ryan and its flight ended north of the Islay Island (known for its famous whisky).

Visit the AMS event page for this fireball to view the videos and read comments from the witnesses.

Did you see it? Report it here

What is a fireball?

Perlerin added:

A fireball is a meteor that is larger and brighter than normal. Most meteors are only the size of tiny pebbles. A meteor the size of a softball can produce light equivalent to the full moon for a short instant. The reason for this is the extreme velocity at which these objects strike the atmosphere. Even the slowest meteors are still traveling at 10 miles per SECOND, which is much faster than any round fired from a firearm. Fireballs occur every day over all parts of the Earth. We normally receive about 100 reports each day. It is rare though for an individual to see more than one or two per lifetime as these short-lived events also occur during the day, on a cloudy night, or over a remote area where no one sees it. Observing during one of the major annual meteor showers can increase your chance of seeing another one of these bright meteors.

Bottom line: Spectacular fireball over UK on the night of September 14, 2022. If you saw it, report it here.

Posted 
September 15, 2022
 in 
Astronomy Essentials

View Articles
About the Author:
