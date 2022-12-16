Best of 2023: Night sky events

It’s the best of 2023! Mark your calendars for the best stargazing events for the upcoming year. From planetary pairings to a partial solar eclipse, there’s much to look forward to.

For a precise view from your location, visit Stellarium. Input your location and the date of the event to see a replica of the sky where you live.

January 22: Venus will meet Saturn

January 30-31: The moon will cover Mars

March 1: Venus will meet Jupiter

April 21 and 22: Venus and friends

June 1 and 2: The planets and the bees

June 21: Moon, Venus and Mars on the solstice

July 19, 20 and 21: A fully packed celestial scene

August 24: The moon will cover Antares

October 14: An unforgettable partial solar eclipse

Oct 10, Nov 19 and Dec 9: Crescent moon meets Venus

Bottom line: Best of 2023: Night sky scenes chosen for you by the editors of EarthSky that you won’t want to miss. Marks your calendars now!