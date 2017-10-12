menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

266,522 subscribers and counting ...

What bright star flashes red and green?

By in Tonight | October 12, 2017

Tonight, check out one of the flashiest stars in the sky. Every year in northern autumn, we get questions from people in the Northern Hemisphere who see a bright star twinkling with red and green flashes, low in the northeastern sky as seen from Northern Hemisphere locations. That star is likely Capella, which is actually a golden star.

In fact, if you could travel to it in space, you’d find that Capella is actually two golden stars, both with roughly the same surface temperature as our local star, the sun . . . but both larger and brighter than our sun.

If you live at far northerly latitudes, you can star-hop from the Big Dipper to Capella, as depicted on the chart

So here is a golden point of light that flashes red and green when it’s low in the sky. Why does it do that?

The reality is that every star in the sky undergoes the same process as Capella, to produce its colorful twinkling. That is, every star’s light must shine through Earth’s atmosphere before reaching our eyes. But not every star flashes as noticeably as Capella. The flashes are happening because Capella is low in the sky in the evening at this time of year. And, when you look at an object low in the sky, you’re looking through more atmosphere than when the same object is overhead.

The atmosphere splits or “refracts” the star’s light, just as a prism splits sunlight.

So that’s where Capella’s red and green flashes are coming from … not from the star itself … but from the refraction of its light by our atmosphere. When you see Capella higher in the sky, you’ll find that these glints of red and green will disappear.

By the way, why are these flashes of color so noticeable with Capella? The reason is simply that it’s a bright star. It’s the 6th brightest star in Earth’s sky, not including our sun.

Capella is in the constellation Auriga the Charioteer, but since antiquity it has carried the name “Goat Star.” Capella climbs upward through the night, and soars high overhead in the wee hours before dawn.

Scott MacNeill at Frosty Drew Observatory in Rhode Island wrote in October, 2016:

Scott MacNeill at Frosty Drew Observatory in Rhode Island wrote in October, 2016: “I noticed how fabulous Capella looked just hanging in the northeast sky. So I directed my telescope to Capella and captured this shot.” The glints of color are due to Earth’s atmosphere. Thanks, Scott!

Bottom line: If you’re in Earth’s Northern Hemisphere, a bright star twinkling with red and green flashes, low in the northeastern sky on October evenings, is probably Capella.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

What bright star flashes red and green?

1 hour ago

Last quarter moon and Gemini stars

1 day ago