menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

233,720 subscribers and counting ...

How can I see Southern Cross now?

By in Tonight | December 27, 2016

A reader asked:

When can I see the Southern Cross in Hawaii?

The answer is now – late December and early January – but you’ll have to look for it at just the right place and time of night. Each year at this time, Hawaiians – or those at the latitude of Hawaii – can see the Southern Cross in the southern sky briefly before dawn. The Southern Cross, aka the constellation Crux, stands close to upright, but quite low in the sky for the latitude of Honolulu. Follow the links below to learn more about the Southern Cross.

How far south do I have to be to see the Southern Cross?

Are there guide stars to the Southern Cross?

How else can I know if the Southern Cross is visible in my sky?

Best New Year’s gift ever! EarthSky moon calendar for 2017

From the latitude of Hawaii, or farther south, you can see the Southern Cross before sunrise in late December and early January. Map via WorldAtlas.com.

From the latitude of Hawaii (see arrow), or farther south, you can see the Southern Cross before sunrise in late December and early January. Map via WorldAtlas.com.

How far south do I have to be to see the Southern Cross? Hawaii is at 21 degrees N. latitude. Other cities at about this same latitude include Mecca in Saudi Arabia, Leon and Guanajuato in Mexico, and Hanoi in Vietnam.

All of you at this latitude will be able to see the Southern Cross before dawn for at least another month.

Are you south of Hawaii’s latitude? Then you can see the Southern Cross, Rigel Kentaurus and Hadar all higher in the sky before dawn now. From Australia or New Zealand now – or South America or South Africa – Crux is circumpolar. That is, it circles around the sky’s southern pole and appears for most, if not all, of the night.

 Guidestars to the Southern Cross

Rigel Kentaurus (aka Alpha Centauri), Hadar and the Southern Cross

Are there guide stars to the Southern Cross? Look at the photo at the top of this post, by Jv Noriega in the Philippines. Also look at the chart above. Notice the two stars, Rigel Kentaurus and Hadar, in the constellation Centaurus. Rigel Kentaurus is also known as Alpha Centauri, the star system nearest to Earth, at a little more than four light-years away.

Rigel Kentaurus (Alpha Centauri) and Hadar point to the Southern Cross.

This U.S. Naval Observatory page tells you the rise and set times for the Crux star Mimosa, and the stars Hadar and Rigel Kentaurus.

If you can see the constellation Cassiopeia in your northern sky, then the Southern Cross is below your horizon. Cassiopeia is shaped like the letter M or W.

How else can I know if the Southern Cross is visible in my sky? If you know a bit about the sky, then there is one surefire way to know if the Southern Cross is visible in your sky. When the easy-to-find constellation Cassiopeia the Queen is visible in your sky, the Southern Cross is below your horizon. So, for example, Cassiopeia lights up Hawaiian skies on winter evenings, but it sets beneath Hawaii’s northern horizon several hours before sunrise. As Cassiopeia sets, the Southern Cross rises.

Meanwhile, for latitudes north of Hawaii (for example, most of continental U.S. – except for southern Florida and Texas), Cassiopeia is circumpolar. It circles endlessly around the sky’s north pole and never sets. Therefore, the Southern Cross never rises as seen from northerly latitudes.

The Southern Cross marks the southern terminus of the glowing band of stars that we call the Milky Way – really the edgewise view into our own Milky Way galaxy. Meanwhile, Cassiopeia lodges at the Milky Way’s northern terminus in our sky.

From southerly latitudes on Earth's globe, the Southern Cross is higher in the sky. This image features the Southern Cross, including the Pointers, prominently over the tower of the Norah Head Lighthouse. Multiple other stars and objects, including Omega Centauri globular cluster are visible. Photo taken June 2, 2015 by Darren Rickett at Norah Head lighthouse in Australia.

From southerly latitudes on Earth’s globe, the Southern Cross is higher in the sky and visible for more hours of the night. This image features the Southern Cross, including the Pointers, prominently over the tower of the Norah Head Lighthouse in Australia. Other stars and night sky objects, including the Omega Centauri globular cluster are also visible. Photo taken June 2, 2015 by Darren Rickett.

Bottom line: Late December and early January are a good time for those at northerly latitudes – latitude of Hawaii or comparable latitudes – to look before dawn for the Southern Cross. It is visible briefly before dawn. Hawaii is at 21 degrees N. latitude. Other cities at about this same latitude include Mecca in Saudi Arabia, Leon and Guanajuato in Mexico, and Hanoi in Vietnam.

Purchase a planisphere – or guide to the stars – an essential tool for beginning stargazers.

Southern Cross: Signpost of southern skies

Alpha Centauri: Closest star system to our sun

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

MORE ARTICLES

How can I see Southern Cross now?

10 hours ago

Can you see stars' different colors?

1 day ago