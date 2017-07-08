Americas? Moon fullest for you July 8

Tonight – July 8, 2016 – if you’re in the Americas, you’ll see a full moon. In North America, we often call the July full moon the Buck Moon, Thunder Moon or Hay Moon. At this time of year, buck deer begin to grow velvety antlers, while farmers are struggling to put hay in their barns amid the summer season’s frequent thunder showers.

The moon is said to be astronomically full when it’s precisely 180o opposite the sun in ecliptic longitude. This happens on July 9 at 4:07 UTC. At U.S. latitudes, that translates to 12:07 a.m. EDT and onJuly 8 at 11:07 p.m. CDT, 10:07 p.m. MDT and 9:07 p.m. PDT.

On the other hand, for places west of the International Date Line – for example, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, all of Asia – your fullest moon comes on July 9.

Photo at top: Full moonrise by Mohamed Laaifat Photographies in Normandy, France.

Strictly speaking, some places around the globe won’t see the moon at the instant that it turns precisely full. In Asia, for instance, the full moon occurs during the daylight hours, when the moon is beneath the horizon on July 9, 2017.

No matter. From almost everywhere worldwide, the moon will appear plenty full to the eye on the night of July 8-9 and 9-10. That’s because at the vicinity of full moon, the moon remains pretty much opposite the sun in Earth’s sky all hours of the night.

Look for the moon to appear low in your eastern sky around sunset July 8. It’ll climb up highest up for the night around midnight and will shine low in your western sky at dawn July 9.

The full moon lies almost opposite the sun, so the path of the July full moon across the nighttime sky will resemble that of the January sun across the daytime sky. Therefore, far-northern regions of the globe won’t see the moon at all tonight. That’s because the July full moon, like the January sun, resides too far south on the sky’s dome to be seen from northern Arctic latitudes.

Bottom line: Look for the full moon on July 8, 2017, lighting up our skies from dusk till dawn.