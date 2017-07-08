menu
Americas? Moon fullest for you July 8

By in Tonight | July 8, 2017

Tonight – July 8, 2016 – if you’re in the Americas, you’ll see a full moon. In North America, we often call the July full moon the Buck Moon, Thunder Moon or Hay Moon. At this time of year, buck deer begin to grow velvety antlers, while farmers are struggling to put hay in their barns amid the summer season’s frequent thunder showers.

The moon is said to be astronomically full when it’s precisely 180o opposite the sun in ecliptic longitude. This happens on July 9 at 4:07 UTC. At U.S. latitudes, that translates to 12:07 a.m. EDT and onJuly 8 at 11:07 p.m. CDT, 10:07 p.m. MDT and 9:07 p.m. PDT.

On the other hand, for places west of the International Date Line – for example, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, all of Asia – your fullest moon comes on July 9.

Photo at top: Full moonrise by Mohamed Laaifat Photographies in Normandy, France.

Day and night sides of Earth at the instant of full moon (2017 July 9 at 4:07 UTC). Note that the northern Arctic regions of the globe have 24 hours of sunlight whereas the southern Antarctic regions must endure 24 hours of darkness. Worldwide map via EarthView

Strictly speaking, some places around the globe won’t see the moon at the instant that it turns precisely full. In Asia, for instance, the full moon occurs during the daylight hours, when the moon is beneath the horizon on July 9, 2017.

No matter. From almost everywhere worldwide, the moon will appear plenty full to the eye on the night of July 8-9 and 9-10. That’s because at the vicinity of full moon, the moon remains pretty much opposite the sun in Earth’s sky all hours of the night.

Look for the moon to appear low in your eastern sky around sunset July 8. It’ll climb up highest up for the night around midnight and will shine low in your western sky at dawn July 9.

The full moon lies almost opposite the sun, so the path of the July full moon across the nighttime sky will resemble that of the January sun across the daytime sky. Therefore, far-northern regions of the globe won’t see the moon at all tonight. That’s because the July full moon, like the January sun, resides too far south on the sky’s dome to be seen from northern Arctic latitudes.

Hennie Rousseau in Northwest Province, South Africa took a this picture of the moon behind his maize crops, just before sunset on July 18, 2016.

Hennie Rousseau in Northwest Province, South Africa took a this picture of a nearly full moon behind his maize crops, just before sunset on July 18, 2016.

Bottom line: Look for the full moon on July 8, 2017, lighting up our skies from dusk till dawn.

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

