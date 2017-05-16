menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

251,696 subscribers and counting ...

Your rocket is waiting

By in Today's Image | May 16, 2017

Okay, it’s not a rocket. It’s a lighthouse in Grand Haven, Michigan. But with a little imagination …

Photo and title via Images by Walter Elliot.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Mercury below Venus on May mornings

4 hours ago

Where is the Milky Way on May evenings?

2 days ago

Tonight

Mercury below Venus on May mornings

Today's Image

Your rocket is waiting

Your rocket is waiting

We're Social all the time