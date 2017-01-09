Winter rainbow over Niagara Falls

Tony Lee captured this beautiful shot. He wrote on January 6, 2017:
Rainbow appears between American Falls (left) and the Canadian-side Horseshoe Falls this afternoon. The waxing moon can be seen high in the sky. Out of the scene to the right is Venus.
Temps were in the 20s with windchill about 5 degrees F [temps around -7 degrees C. with windchill about -15 C]. My fingertips are still back at the Falls!!
Canon EOS 70D with Tamron 16-300mm telephoto. No post processing.
Thank you, Tony!
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.