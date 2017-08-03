Yuri Beletsky took this photo before sunrise on July 22, 2017. He wrote:
Morning tranquility .. Here is the scene I witnessed from the Australian east coast, where Venus and the Orion constellation were shining in all their glory. Even airglow with its characteristic (for us in the South) red color added a nice touch to the image (visible on the right). Beautiful Pleiades and Hyades star clusters can be also seen in the center/left. I really did enjoy the moment! I hope you’ll like it too :)
We do like it! Thanks Yuri.
