Venus over Chicago skyline

People often say that you can’t see stars from the city. You can see some bright stars, and you can most definitely see bright planets! Here’s the brightest planet, Venus, caught over the Chicago skyline by Jake Gantz on February 3, 2017. He wrote:

A beautiful image of Venus floating over the downtown Chicago skyline at rush hour as the work day ends and the weekend begins!

Thank you, Jake!

Venus is sinking lower in the west each day after sunset now, but it’s getting brighter. It’s time of greatest brilliancy is approaching with its greatest illuminated extent on February 17, 2017.