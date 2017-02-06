Venus over Chicago skyline

People often say that you can’t see stars from the city. You can see some bright stars, and you can most definitely see bright planets! Here’s the brightest planet, Venus, caught over the Chicago skyline by Jake Gantz on February 3, 2017. He wrote:
A beautiful image of Venus floating over the downtown Chicago skyline at rush hour as the work day ends and the weekend begins!
Thank you, Jake!
Venus is sinking lower in the west each day after sunset now, but it’s getting brighter. It’s time of greatest brilliancy is approaching with its greatest illuminated extent on February 17, 2017.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.