See it! Young moon, Venus, Mars

By in Today's Image | January 30, 2017

Moon and Venus on January 29, 2017 from Chintan Gadani in Ahmedabad, India.

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” Waxing crescent moon partly shadowed by clouds, with Statue of Liberty below, as captured on January 29, 2017 by Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan.

Kelly Thomas in Hetch, Hetchy California caught the very young moon on January 28, 2017.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

