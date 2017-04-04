menu
Watch for Venus before dawn

By in Today's Image | April 4, 2017

Venus was in the west after sunset in March. It passed between us and the sun on March 25 and now can be seen in the east before dawn. Watch for it!

Chris Davis in Loretto, Tennessee captured Venus in the east before dawn on April 2, 2017.

Venus is the brightest planet – brighter than any other sky objects except for the sun and moon. So it’s no surprise that people are already finding Venus in the east before dawn now, even though it has only recently shifted over into our predawn sky. This planet is very, very bright, but it’s low in the sky. You’ll need an unobstructed eastern horizon shortly before the sun comes up.

Before the month ends, Venus will have another time of greatest brilliancy. It’s always an eerie sight at such times! Start watching it now.

Read more in EarthSky’s April planet guide

If you could see Venus through a telescope now, you’d find it in a waxing crescent phase. Because it was so recently between us and the sun, its lighted half – or day side – is still facing mostly away from us. Photo taken Saturday morning, April 1, 2017 by Nick Southall on Mon Louis Island, Alabama.

Bottom line: Photos of Venus in early April, 2017, in the east before dawn.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Use moon to locate Crab on April 4

