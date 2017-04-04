Watch for Venus before dawn

Venus is the brightest planet – brighter than any other sky objects except for the sun and moon. So it’s no surprise that people are already finding Venus in the east before dawn now, even though it has only recently shifted over into our predawn sky. This planet is very, very bright, but it’s low in the sky. You’ll need an unobstructed eastern horizon shortly before the sun comes up.
Before the month ends, Venus will have another time of greatest brilliancy. It’s always an eerie sight at such times! Start watching it now.
Bottom line: Photos of Venus in early April, 2017, in the east before dawn.
