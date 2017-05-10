Twilight dream

Yuri Beletsky Nightscapes wrote:
Have you ever woken up from a dream and the view was still there? Here is our vista in the morning from a remote house at the outskirts of San Pedro de Atacama in the northern Chile. Venus is shining high in the sky, and gorgeous volcanos shape the twilight landscape.. I hope you’ll enjoy the view!
Thank you, Yuri!
