Twilight dream

By in Today's Image | May 10, 2017

“Have you ever woken up from a dream and the view was still there?”

Yuri Beletsky Nightscapes calls this photo Twilight Dream.

Yuri Beletsky Nightscapes wrote:

Have you ever woken up from a dream and the view was still there? Here is our vista in the morning from a remote house at the outskirts of San Pedro de Atacama in the northern Chile. Venus is shining high in the sky, and gorgeous volcanos shape the twilight landscape.. I hope you’ll enjoy the view!

Thank you, Yuri!

EarthSky’s guide to the bright planets for May

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

