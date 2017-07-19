The Day Earth Smiled

On July 19, 2013, the Cassini spacecraft captured a remarkable photograph of the Earth and moon as seen from the planet Saturn. The photo came to be known as The Day The Earth Smiled. On that same day, participants from 40 countries took photos of themselves waving at Saturn. This awesome collage is the result.
See the full-sized view — at 10,000 x 10,000 pixel resolution — here.
See the photos of Earth and moon from planet Saturn – the actual Day Earth Smiled image – here.
