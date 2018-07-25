menu
Tennessee double rainbow

By in Today's Image | July 25, 2018

Becky Gillum captured this double rainbow in Cherokee Lake, Tennessee. She said, “With all the storms we’ve been having, it was only a matter of time until a rainbow appeared.”

Image via Becky Gillum.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

