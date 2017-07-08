menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

253,947 subscribers and counting ...

Red rainbow at sunset, over Estonia

By in Today's Image | July 8, 2017

Jüri Voit captured this image on July 6 in Kuusalu, Estonia. It looks like a special kind of rainbow, called a red rainbow.

Image via Jüri Voit.

Read more: What makes a red rainbow?

Thank you Jüri!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Americas? Moon fullest for you July 8

5 hours ago

Moon closest to Saturn on July 6

2 days ago

Tonight

Americas? Moon fullest for you July 8

Today's Image

Red rainbow at sunset, over Estonia

Red rainbow at sunset, over Estonia

We're Social all the time