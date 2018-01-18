A new day from space

On January 8, 2018, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov wrote:

A view of the sunrise from the ISS is a perfect start to a new day.

Shkaplerov was commander of Soyuz MS-07 – a spaceflight launched on December 17, 2017 – that transported three members of the Expedition 54 crew to the International Space Station (ISS), orbiting 250 miles (400 km) above the Earth.

He captured this image on January 8, 2018.

How often does the ISS crew see a sunrise? The Earth-orbiting space station travels at 17,100 miles per hour (27,500 km per hour) and orbits Earth every 90 minutes. Thus the ISS crews see a sunrise every 90 minutes, or 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets each earthly day.

Bottom line: Photo of sunrise from the ISS.