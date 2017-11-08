menu
November sunset over Stainforth, UK

By in Today's Image | November 8, 2017

Graham Telford captured this sunset while he was fishing at Stainforth, a village in the United Kingdom.

image via Graham Telford.

Thanks for sharing your photo with us, Graham!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

