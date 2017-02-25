Last flight gone

Hunter Davis took this shot on February 21, 2017, about a week after the last flight had left for the summer. He told us:

The photo shows the back side of the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. There are 47 of us that will be here until the first flight, which is normally scheduled for late October. The pods sticking out with the stair cases are the birthing, and on the other side of the station is were the South Pole marker is located. The sun should set sometime around March 18, and i’m hoping it will be a good year for auroras!