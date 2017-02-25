Last flight gone

Hunter Davis took this shot on February 21, 2017, about a week after the last flight had left for the summer. He told us:
The photo shows the back side of the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. There are 47 of us that will be here until the first flight, which is normally scheduled for late October. The pods sticking out with the stair cases are the birthing, and on the other side of the station is were the South Pole marker is located. The sun should set sometime around March 18, and i’m hoping it will be a good year for auroras!
Thanks Hunter!
Enjoying EarthSky? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.