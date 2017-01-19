menu
Solar system montage

By in Today's Image | January 19, 2017

A very cool composite of real images from an excellent astrophotographer.

Composite image by Hubert Drózdzd.

Hubert Drózdzd in Radomsko, Poland posted this image at EarthSky Facebook. He described it as:

Two years of my solar system photography in one picture.

Very nice! Thank you, Hubert!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

