Shelf cloud over New York

By in Earth | Today's Image | May 19, 2018

A squall line of severe thunderstorms swept over New York City and the surrounding area last Tuesday, creating dramatic skies.

A shelf cloud moving over the Fire Island Inlet Bridge, on Long Island, New York – May 15, 2018 – submitted by James Trezza. Nikon D750 & Nikon 20mm.

Marty Losco posted at EarthSky Facebook on May 15, describing this image as an: “… 8-shot pano of the shelf cloud that took over Long Island on May 15, 2018.”

Bottom line: Photos and videos of the turbulent clouds and shelf cloud over New York on May 15, 2018.

Visit Weather.com for an explanation: What Were Those Apocalyptic Clouds Over New York City Tuesday?

