Saturn’s 2-toned moon

The Cassini spacecraft captured this view of the Saturn-facing hemisphere of the planet’s moon Iapetus on March 11, 2017, at a distance of approximately 1.6 million miles (2.6 million kilometers).

The moon gets it distinctive, two-toned appearance from the contrast between the dark Cassini Regio area – 914 miles (1,471 kilometers) across and covered in a layer of dusty material – and the much brighter region around it.

Bottom line: Image of Saturn’s moon Iapetus by the Cassini spacecraft.

