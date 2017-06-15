Saturn’s 2-toned moon

The Cassini spacecraft captured this view of the Saturn-facing hemisphere of the planet’s moon Iapetus on March 11, 2017, at a distance of approximately 1.6 million miles (2.6 million kilometers).
The moon gets it distinctive, two-toned appearance from the contrast between the dark Cassini Regio area – 914 miles (1,471 kilometers) across and covered in a layer of dusty material – and the much brighter region around it.
Bottom line: Image of Saturn’s moon Iapetus by the Cassini spacecraft.
