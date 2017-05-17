menu
Rainbow from Shiprock, New Mexico

By in Today's Image | May 17, 2017

Shiprock is a beautiful rock formation, rising some 1,583 feet (483 meters) above the high-desert plain of the Navajo Nation in San Juan County, New Mexico.

Photo captured March 27, 2017 by Jeff Berkes Photography.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

