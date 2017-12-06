menu
Pismo Beach sunset

By in Today's Image | December 6, 2017

Sunset on the last day of November at Pismo Beach, California.

November 30, 2017 via Ashly Cullumber.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Today's Image

