See it! Last night’s moon and Venus

Thom Luxford caught the pair from White Rock, British Columbia with an iPhone 5s in panorama mode.
Venus and moon – July 15, 2018 – from John Ashley in Montana. He wrote: “Not much color left in the sky by the time this lovely conjunction reached my western horizon.”
People watching the moon and Venus on Sunday evening, July 15, at Pismo State Beach, California. Ashly Cullumber, who captured this image, spoke of a “gorgeous night along the central coast.”
Bill Hoo in Gardena, California created this composite. Nikon D750 camera with a 200-500mm lens at f/5.6. Top image: 1/500 sec at ISO 800. Bottom image: 1/4 sec at ISO 800.
Moon and Venus conjunction in the Tucson, Arizona sky via our friend Eliot Herman on Flickr. He wrote: “Just before dark opaque clouds moved in so that the Arizona’s summer monsoon can resume.”
July 15 moon and Venus teaming up to reflect off Harrie Lake in in Labrador City, Newfoundland, from Timothy Collins.
July 15 moon with Venus in a pink sky, from Marcia White Bower in Syracuse, New York.
Venus and the moon through thin clouds – July 15, 2018 – from David Rojas in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Venus and the moon over Menton, in southeastern France, from Patrick Casaert of La Lune The Moon.
Mo Nymous wrote on July 15, 2018: “France world champion of football and the crescent moon that joins the glittering Venus … How to dream better evening !!!” Congratulations, France!!
Venus and moon – July 15, 2018 – from Asthadi Setyawan in Malang, East Java, Indonesia.
As night fell in Asia on Sunday, sky observers could see that the moon had swept past Mercury and was making its way toward Venus, the sky’s brightest planet. Here are the moon and Venus over Singapore Sunday evening, July 15, 2018, via A. Kannan. They’ll be close together as seen from around the world, and so bright they’ll appear over large cities!
The waxing crescent moon swept by the planets Mercury and Venus over the weekend and will be near Venus again Monday evening. Read more.
Suzanne Murphy in Wisconsin caught the innermost planet, Mercury, below the moon on Saturday evening, July 14, 2018.
Ken Christison caught the pair from North Carolina on July 14. From across North America, Mercury appeared on Saturday below the moon, but it was a challenge to see with the eye.
Patti Weeks caught the moon and Mercury from Greenville, North Carolina, on July 14.
The little “star” next to the crescent moon in this photo is the planet Mercury. Venus is the bright object near the top of the photo, which was taken July 14, 2018, by Helio Vital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He wrote: “The 4.7 percent illuminated crescent moon and Venus (2.4 times dimmer than the moon) became very easy targets about 20 minutes after sunset, while Mercury (200 times fainter than the moon) took some extra 20 minutes to appear in the twilight sky.” Nikon Coolpix P900.
From South America, Mercury was oriented above the moon on July 14. It set longer after the sun and was easier to spot from that part of the world. Photo by Patricio Leon in Santiago, Chile.
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the waxing crescent moon near the planets Venus and Mercury July 14-16, 2018.