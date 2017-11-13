See it! Venus and Jupiter meet at dawn

Gorgeous photo of Venus and Jupiter on November 13, 2017 from Siddhartha Thapa in Dharan, Nepal. In all of the photos on this page, Venus is the brighter object.
Doug Groenhoff wrote: “Conjunction of Jupiter and Venus over the Rincon Mountains from far northwest Tucson, Arizona. While dawn was cracking. Soon lost in clouds.”
Mercè Monzonís wrote: “The morning was very clear, and we enjoyed an unobstructed view of the Venus – Jupiter conjunction. The picture is from a small village called Pallejà, 10 kilometers from Barcelona. Barcelona lies behind the first lights. Thanks for the work you are doing!” Thank you, Mercè!
Adrian Strand in Whitehaven England wrote: “This morning’s grouping of planets Venus (the brighter) and Jupiter taken about 6:40 a.m. after the night shift, rising over the Western Fells. Taken on a compact camera, balanced on a rickety fence post.”
Another lucky shot from Judy Allen in Minnesota on November 13.
Miska Saarikko in Stockholm, Sweden wrote: “There was a point when I thought I would give up when I saw the clouds form over my hometown, but, by watching on several forecast websites, I noticed that they would disappear by the time this conjunction was present. So I stuck on my plan to stay up all night long, watching Netflix and some movies, and here we are.”
Jupiter and Venus in conjuction near Grangeville, Idaho from Kris Hazelbaker.
Dave Chapman in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada wrote: “I set the alarm to rise at 6 a.m. about an hour before sunrise to catch this appulse of Venus and Jupiter in a clear sky … I knew they would be about 1/4 of a full moon diameter apart, which sounded close to me, but when I saw them against the treeline, the separation seemed wide. Is this the planetary version of the famous moon illusion?”