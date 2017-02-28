menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

246,352 subscribers and counting ...

Venus is a crescent now, too

By in Today's Image | February 28, 2017

Telescopes reveal that Venus is now waning to a thin crescent phase, as it prepares to pass between the Earth and sun on March 25, 2017.

If you could see Venus through a telescope now, you’d find it in a crescent phase. That’s because Venus will pass between the Earth and sun – what astronomers call “inferior conjunction” – on March 25, 2017. Thus its lighted half, or day side, is facing mostly away from us now. Shahrin Ahmad in Malaysia caught Venus as a crescent – 17.6%. 26 days to inferior conjunction – on February 28, 2017.

Patrick Prokop in Savannah, Georgia created this composite image of Venus as a crescent on February 24, 2017.

Here is a collection of Venus images from December 2016 to February 2017 showing how the size and phase of Venus has changed as it has moved closer to passing between the Earth and sun on March 25. After the March 25 inferior conjunction, Venus will emerge into the morning sky once again. Image by our friend Tom Wildoner at LeisurelyScientist.com.

Bottom line: Photos beginning in late 2016 and extending through March 2017, showing Venus telescopically, as it wanes to a thin crescent phase.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Don't miss moon and Venus February 28

3 hours ago

February 26 ring of fire eclipse

2 days ago

Tonight

Don’t miss moon and Venus February 28

Today's Image

Venus is a crescent now, too

Venus is a crescent now, too

We're Social all the time