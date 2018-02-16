menu
See it! Partial solar eclipse

By in Human World | Today's Image | February 16, 2018

View photos of the February 15, 2018 partial solar eclipse, which was visible from South America.

Partial solar eclipse of February 15, 2018 via Patricio Leon in Santiago, Chile. He wrote: “Clear sky, no clouds and a fantastic view using welder #14 as eye protection. Definitively there are no ‘little’ eclipses.” Canon SX60-HS 247 mm 1/400s f6/5 ISO100 solar filter.

We haven’t received many photos so far of Thursday’s eclipse of the sun; we don’t many readers in South America. But here are a couple of beauties. The eclipse was a relatively shallow partial and was visible in the late afternoon on February 15, 2018. The farther south you live in South America, the deeper the partial solar eclipse. The sun was low in the west at eclipse time. A map below shows how much eclipse, and where it was seen.

Partial solar eclipse of February 15, 2018 via Cesar Daniel Cano in Unquillo, a city in the province of Córdoba, Argentina. Sony DSC-300.

Map showing varying degrees of eclipse obscuration via Fernado de Gorocica.

Bottom line: Photos of the February 15, 2018 partial solar eclipse.

Read more: February 15 partial solar eclipse

Deborah Byrd

