See it! Partial solar eclipse

We haven’t received many photos so far of Thursday’s eclipse of the sun; we don’t many readers in South America. But here are a couple of beauties. The eclipse was a relatively shallow partial and was visible in the late afternoon on February 15, 2018. The farther south you live in South America, the deeper the partial solar eclipse. The sun was low in the west at eclipse time. A map below shows how much eclipse, and where it was seen.
Bottom line: Photos of the February 15, 2018 partial solar eclipse.
