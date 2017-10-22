See it! Orionid meteors this weekend

EarthSky’s 2018 lunar calendars are here! Get them for 25% OFF this week.
An Orionid meteor streaking away from the constellation Orion early in the morning on October 21, 2017 – Jersey Shore, New Jersey – via John Entwistle Photography.
Steve Scanlon Photography wrote on October 21: “Waking up early pays off. I caught this Orionid meteor over Fair Haven Fields this morning. Fair Haven, New Jersey.”
April Singer Photography in New Mexico wrote on October 21: “Shooting from my back deck, the Milky Way and an Orionid meteor made my night. Saw quite a few meteors in a short period of time. Going out to watch for awhile longer … “
Composite image of meteors seen on the morning of October 21, 2017 from Simon Lee Waldram of Fuerteshoot in Spain.
Orionid meteor – October 21, 2017 – Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada via Fiona M.Donnelly.
Jan Gensler Fotografie in Germany wrote on October 21, 2017: “Last night I had fun composing this picture in the Orionid-night. Dark-sky-park Rhön in the middle of Germany.”
Laroslav Kourzenkov in Halifax, Nova Scotia caught this meteor Saturday morning.
Steve Shubert in Chester, Virginia caught this meteor Saturday morning and wrote: “Orionid meteor with ionized trail … Residual lasted for almost 2 minutes!”
Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona caught this Orionid meteor on the morning of October 21. He said the meteors were sparse from his location, but were nicely colored (green). By the way, the pole in the foreground is a camera that makes an all-sky movie, by capturing still images all night long. Click any movie at this page, to see the entire night in about a minute and half.
Orionid meteor shower, in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, from Matthew Chin.
A bright Orionid meteor burns across the sky as the Milky Way looms over Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge iin Middletown, Rhode Island. Photo by Mike Cohea.
Karl Diefenderfer caught this meteor over Lakewood, Pennsylvania on the evening of October 20, 2017. He wrote: “As twilight faded last night, the Milky Way and meteors came into view … I’m accustomed to seeing meteors having a taper to them when photographed. I enlarged this one to make sure there weren’t any lights that commercial aircraft employ. I do remember this image, though, as it happened because I was thrilled to capture a bright trail. I was on the phone at the time and said some colorful words of joy … “
Bottom line: Photos from the 2017 Orionid meteor shower.