menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

268,066 subscribers and counting ...

See it! Moon passes Venus and Mars

By in Today's Image | October 18, 2017

Did you see the moon sweep past the planets this week? Spectacular images from EarthSky friends here. Thanks to all who submitted!

On the morning of October 17, the moon was above bright Venus, closer than it had been the day before. In this image from Hope Carter in Martin, Michigan, you can see 2 fainter “stars” to the right of the moon. The upper one is really another planet, Mars, and the lower one is a true star, Zavijava in the constellation Virgo.

Here’s a closer look at the October 17 moon and Mars, from Dennis Chabot.

October 17 moon, Mars and Venus by Greg Diesel-Walck. He wrote: “I went out very early on the coldest morning so far of autumn.”

Mimi Ditchie caught the moon high above Venus on the morning of October 16, 2017. She was at See Canyon Road, near Avila Beach, California.

Bottom line: Photos of the moon, Mars and Venus, October, 2017.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Bright star Deneb transits at nightfall

4 hours ago

Keep watching moon, Venus, Mars

2 days ago

Tonight

Bright star Deneb transits at nightfall

Today's Image

See it! Moon passes Venus and Mars

See it! Moon passes Venus and Mars

We're Social all the time