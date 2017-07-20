menu
See it! Moon sweeps past Venus

By in Today's Image | July 20, 2017

People around the world watched this week as the waning crescent moon swept near the very bright planet Venus, and fainter star Aldebaran, in the east before dawn.

Greg Redfern caught the moon and Venus on July 20 and wrote: “Venus and the moon dance in the clouds under the stars of Taurus the Bull and the Pleiades as seen from Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia. Old Rag Mountain can be seen in the right center.”

Martin Marthadinata wrote on July 20 from Indonesia: “Early morning. Moon rose close to Aldebaran (reddish spot lower right over roof top), separated by just 0.4 degrees as seen in my position.”

You might have noticed the waning crescent moon near the blazingly bright planet Venus on the morning of July 19, 2017. This capture is from our friend Tom Wildoner at LeisurelyScientist.com.

Moon Aldebaran and Venus July 19, 2017 5.26 am. Lunar 101 Moon Book wrote: “As close to sunrise as possible to capture all three and still show some earthshine on the moon.”

Moon, Venus, Aldebaran on July 19, 2017 by Karl Diefenderfer in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

