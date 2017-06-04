menu
Last night’s moon and Jupiter

By in Today's Image | June 4, 2017

The EarthSky community comes through again! Wonderful photos of the moon and Jupiter on June 3, 2017, from around the world.

Moon and Jupiter on June 3, 2017 from Deirdre Horan in Dublin, Ireland.

Amy Van Artsdalen in San Francisco caught the moon and Jupiter over the Golden Gate Bridge on June 3.

Moon and Jupiter on June 3 from Stephanie Longo in Woodland Park, Colorado. She wrote: “It was hard to get a good picture of both the moon and Jupiter because the light of the moon overpowered everything around it. We took a lot of pictures and this was the best shot we got.” Super job, Stephanie. Thank you!

Moon and Jupiter on June 3, 2017 from Dennis Anastassiou in Zakynthos, Greece.

Moon and Jupiter on June 3, 2017 from our friend Lunar 101-Moon Book.

There were more stars near the June 3, 2017 moon and Jupiter, the brightest of which was Spica in the constellation Virgo. Photo by Joey Zahari Mawi at Gelugor, Penang Island, Malaysia.

Moon and Jupiter on June 3, 2017 from Ashly Cullumber at Big Sur, California.

Virginia MacDonald in Welland, Ontario, Canada wrote: “It was a super clear night tonight and the moon was crystal. I was happy to see just below the moon to the right was another planet. Turns out it’s Jupiter!”

Moon and Jupiter on June 3, 2017 from Gordon McLaren in Falkirk, Scotland.

Bottom line: Photos of the moon and planet Jupiter on June 3, 2017

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

