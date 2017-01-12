menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

237,536 subscribers and counting ...

See it! First full moon of 2017

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | January 12, 2017

In the Northern Hemisphere, the January full moon is sometimes known as the Wolf Moon. Howl at these awesome photos of the January’s full moon from EarthSky friends around the world.

Richard Lakhan in Trinidad wrote: “So much for the Wolf Moon … I saw a bird!”

Jenney Disimon wrote on January 11: “Waxing towards the Wolf Moon, over Sabah, North Borneo.”

January 11 moon over Meaux, France by Patrick Casaert of La Lune The Moon

January 11 moonrise in Madrid, Spain via Annie Lewis.

Anthony Heflin wrote: “An amazing night spent laying by a fire and looking up. You never know what surprises the night will bring.”

Almost full moon on January 11, over Dundee, Scotland. Photo via Michael Walton.

Susan Kaohelaulii wrote on January 10: “Almost full Moon over Kauai, with some volcanic haze.”

Enjoying EarthSky? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Bottom line: Photos of the January, 2017 full moon from around the world … first full moon of this year!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Venus milestone on January 12

5 hours ago

Identify stars in the Winter Circle

2 days ago

Tonight

Venus milestone on January 12


Today's Image

See it! First full moon of 2017

See it! First full moon of 2017

We're Social all the time