See it! Full moon and Jupiter

Miss last night’s full moon? Check out these photos from the EarthSky community. The moon will be past full, but closer to Jupiter, Monday night.
Earth is about to pass between the sun and Jupiter, placing it opposite the sun in our sky. That’ll be Jupiter’s yearly opposition, on May 9. A full moon is also opposite the sun. That’s why this full moon was near Jupiter. Photo by Suzanne Murphy Photography in Wisconsin, April 29, 2018.
Being opposite the sun, all full moons rise in the east as the sun sets in the west. Here’s Sunday night’s full moon rise – April 29, 2018 – by Tonia Coleman-Klein in Augusta, Georgia.
As the full moon rose in one part of the world, it set in another. Setting full moon and Jupiter (upper left) by John Jairu Lumera Rolden in the Philippines.
A Kannan wrote: “On Sunday night, April 29, the full moon in Singapore was shining so brightly and was clearly visible. The planet Jupiter was below it and the pair moved across the sky from sunset to sunrise. In the foreground of the pictures is the Yusof Ishak Mosque, which was opened in 2017 and named after Singapore’s first President, Yusof Ishak (1965-1970).”
Jenney Disimon wrote: “Full moon 100%, lunar halo and Jupiter, Sabah North Borneo, 11 p.m., 29 April 2018.” See Jupiter? It’s inside the halo, at about 5 o’clock.
One of the names for April’s full moon – for us in the Northern Hemisphere – is Pink Moon. Deirdre Horan in Dublin, Ireland wrote: “The Full Pink Moon in the Southeast at 9:22pm, 29/04/2018, I took this in Daylight White to give a pink glow!”
Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe saw the moon set around 5 a.m. on April 29, 2018. Jupiter is out of the frame in this photo, but there’s also a bright star, just to the moon’s left. It’s Spica in the constellation Virgo. Peter wrote he saw the moon: ” … setting behind Murahwa Mountain. This beautiful composite combines an image of the moon setting with a time exposure of the mountain backlit by moonset afterglow.” Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ60 in sunset scene mode.